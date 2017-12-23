Op donderdag 25 januari nemen we samen met jullie Café Trianon weer over for the one and only… [confettikanon] Gedichtennacht!
Dit jaar is Quirijn Lokker onze gastheer, is er een optreden van voormalig Dichter des Vaderlands Anne Vegter, een monoloog van theatermaker Jibbe Willems, een live hoorspel van Nikki Dekker, gedichten en soundscapes van de gebroeders Lammers & Lammers, de altijd fijne Joost Oomen en de talentvolle Willemijn Kranendonk.
Dus ook al staan je goede voornemens alweer op de lijst van volgend jaar, stap je op sokken zonder uitzondering in iets nats en heb je nog steeds je roeping niet gevonden.. The Show Must Go On!
Wij hebben onze glitterschoenen alvast aangetrokken en oefenen onze jazzhands dat het een aard heeft. We zien je graag tijdens de Gedichtennacht voor een avond vol poëzie, muziek en theater. Doek!
De Nieuwe Oost (vh Wintertuin), Op Ruwe Planken en Onbederf’lijk Vers
met dank aan Uitgeverij Jurgen Maas
Datum: donderdag 25 januari
Tijd: 22:00
Locatie: Café Trianon
Prijs: 5 euro
8 thoughts on “Gedichtennacht op 25/1 met o.a. Anne Vegter, Jibbe Willems en Willemijn Kranendonk”
Hey There. I found your weblog the usage of msn. This is an extremely well written article.
I’ll make sure to bookmark it and return to learn more of
your useful info. Thank you for the post. I’ll definitely return.
Link exchange is nothing else but it is only placing the other person’s web
site link on your page at appropriate place and other person will also do similar in favor of you.
Hi there, the whole thing is going well here and ofcourse every one is sharing data, that’s really fine,
keep up writing.
Appreciating the commitment you put into your site and in depth information you present.
It’s good to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same unwanted rehashed information. Great
read! I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my Google account.
These are truly impressive ideas in about blogging.
You have touched some fastidious things here.
Any way keep up wrinting.
Hi! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard against hackers?
I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any suggestions?
Please let me know if you’re looking for a writer for your weblog.
You have some really great articles and I believe I would be a good asset.
If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d really like to write
some content for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine.
Please blast me an email if interested. Kudos!
Wonderful web site. Plenty of useful info here. I’m sending it to several pals ans
additionally sharing in delicious. And of course, thank you for your sweat!