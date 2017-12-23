Op donderdag 25 januari nemen we samen met jullie Café Trianon weer over for the one and only… [confettikanon] Gedichtennacht!

Dit jaar is Quirijn Lokker onze gastheer, is er een optreden van voormalig Dichter des Vaderlands Anne Vegter, een monoloog van theatermaker Jibbe Willems, een live hoorspel van Nikki Dekker, gedichten en soundscapes van de gebroeders Lammers & Lammers, de altijd fijne Joost Oomen en de talentvolle Willemijn Kranendonk.

Dus ook al staan je goede voornemens alweer op de lijst van volgend jaar, stap je op sokken zonder uitzondering in iets nats en heb je nog steeds je roeping niet gevonden.. The Show Must Go On!

Wij hebben onze glitterschoenen alvast aangetrokken en oefenen onze jazzhands dat het een aard heeft. We zien je graag tijdens de Gedichtennacht voor een avond vol poëzie, muziek en theater. Doek!

De Nieuwe Oost (vh Wintertuin), Op Ruwe Planken en Onbederf’lijk Vers

met dank aan Uitgeverij Jurgen Maas

Datum: donderdag 25 januari

Tijd: 22:00

Locatie: Café Trianon

Prijs: 5 euro